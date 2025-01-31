Jets pull away from Bruins with 4 goals in 3rd

Ford scores in NHL debut for Winnipeg, which has won 5 straight

Jets at Bruins | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Parker Ford scored in his NHL debut for the Winnipeg Jets, who pulled away with four straight goals in the third period for a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.

Ford, an undrafted rookie, grew up rooting for the Bruins as a kid from Wakefield, Rhode Island.

Mark Scheifele scored twice, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (36-14-3), who have won five in a row. Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (25-22-6), who were coming off a 7-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves.

Namestnikov scored a power-play goal to give the Jets a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period. Nino Niederreiter tried to put a rebound through his legs in front, but he lost control of the puck right to Namestnikov, who knocked it in with his backhand near the left post.

Scheifele made it 2-0 at 11:31 when he redirected Neal Pionk’s wrist shot from the right point through Korpisalo’s five-hole.

Brad Marchand scored on the power play to cut the lead to 2-1 at 15:34. He beat Hellebuyck glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through a screen by Lindholm.

Lindholm then tied it 2-2 with a short-handed goal 11 seconds into the third period. Pavel Zacha won a face-off right to Lindholm, who roofed a one-timer from the edge of the right circle.

Scheifele responded 24 seconds later on the same power play to put Winnipeg back in front 3-2. He worked a give-and-go with Ehlers before lifting a shot over Korpisalo's glove from in tight.

Ehlers scored 42 seconds after that to make it 4-2. Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei tried to make a move around Ehlers while carrying the puck out from behind his own net, but the Jets forward poked the puck into the open net instead.

Ford pushed the lead to 5-2 at 5:57, chipping in a loose puck in front after Alex Iafallo couldn't handle a centering pass from Logan Stanley.

Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal with 37 seconds remaining for the 6-2 final.

