Jets at Lightning projected lineups

JETS (4-5-3) at LIGHTNING (7-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti

Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo -- Viggo Bjorck -- Dawson Mercer

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Elias Salomonsson

Stuart Skinner

Nico Daws

Scratched: Clay Stevenson, Nino Niederreiter, Tyrel Bauer

Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves-- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel

Ilya Mikheyev -- Dominic James -- Pontus Holmberg

Conor Geekie -- Jeffrey Viel

J.J. Moser -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Max Crozier

Injured: Yanni Gourde (hip), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)

Status report

The Jets didn't take traditional line rushes during their morning skate and the defense pairs could be adjusted prior to the game. ... Fleury will enter the lineup for Bauer on defense and Daws will dress as the backup goalie in place of Stevenson. ...Girgensons, a forward, is likely to miss the next two games. ... Lilleberg enters for Crozier on defense. ... The Lightning are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.