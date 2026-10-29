Jets at Lightning projected lineups

JETS (4-5-3) at LIGHTNING (7-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti
Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo -- Viggo Bjorck -- Dawson Mercer
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Mario Ferraro -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Elias Salomonsson
Stuart Skinner
Nico Daws
Scratched: Clay Stevenson, Nino Niederreiter, Tyrel Bauer
Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves-- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel
Ilya Mikheyev -- Dominic James -- Pontus Holmberg
Conor Geekie -- Jeffrey Viel
J.J. Moser -- John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg
Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Max Crozier
Injured: Yanni Gourde (hip), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)
Status report
The Jets didn't take traditional line rushes during their morning skate and the defense pairs could be adjusted prior to the game. ... Fleury will enter the lineup for Bauer on defense and Daws will dress as the backup goalie in place of Stevenson. ...Girgensons, a forward, is likely to miss the next two games. ... Lilleberg enters for Crozier on defense. ... The Lightning are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.