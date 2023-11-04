Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid

Brenden Dillon had two goals and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg (5-4-2), which had lost three straight (0-1-2).

The Jets trailed 2-0 and 3-2 before rallying with three consecutive goals for their seventh straight win against the Coyotes, dating to Jan. 4, 2022.

Lawson Crouse had a goal and an assist for Arizona (5-5-1). J.J. Moser and Liam O'Brien scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves.

Dillon gave Winnipeg its first lead, 4-3 at 3:23 of the third, scoring on slap shot from the top of the left for his second of the game.

Niederreiter scored for a 5-3 lead at 7:16, tapping in a shot from Dillon for his third career hat trick.

Moser made it 1-0 at 5:31 of the first period, jumping into a rush to score from the slot off a pass from Matias Maccelli.

O'Brien gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead at 5:49 of the second, putting in a Jack McBain rebound after a turnover by Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

Niederreiter cut it to 2-1 at 7:31, tapping in Appleton's shot/pass from the right circle.

Dillon tied the game 2-2 at 10:05 with a backhand from the left circle. It was his first goal in 31 games.

Crouse's power-play goal put Arizona in front 3-2 at 14:47. It was the 12th power-play goal allowed by Winnipeg in 11 games this season.

Niederreiter made it 3-3 at 17:01 of the second with a tip-in in front.