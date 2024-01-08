Jets defeat Coyotes for 6th straight win

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and Vladislav Namestnikov, Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets (26-9-4), who are 10-0-2 during the point streak. Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves.

Winnipeg has allowed two goals or fewer in nine straight games, and three or fewer in 29 straight, a franchise record.

Dylan Guenther scored in his season debut, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves for the Coyotes (19-17-2), who have lost the first three games of a five-game homestand (outscored 15-4).

Namestnikov gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 17:16 of the first period. Perfetti’s pressure behind the net forced Arizona defenseman Sean Durzi to turn the puck over to an undefended Namestnikov, who quickly scored from the edge of the crease.

Namestnikov has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past six games.

Ehlers made it 2-0 at 3:53 of the second period, scoring with a slap shot from the high slot after his pass for Dylan Samberg deflected back to him off the defenseman's skate.

Schmaltz cut it to 2-1 at 8:10 from the bottom of the left circle.

At the time of the goal, Winnipeg was outshooting Arizona 22-5.

Perfetti responded for the Jets to make it 3-1 at 14:04, putting in his own rebound at the right post on a delayed penalty.

Scheifele scored on a breakaway off a spinning pass from Ehlers to extend the lead to 4-1 at 5:11 of the third period.

Guenther got the Coyotes to within 4-2 at 12:33 with a wraparound after Hellebuyck misplayed the puck to the right of the net.

Scheifele’s empty-net goal at 18:08 pushed it to 5-2, and Lowry scored at 19:11 for the 6-2 final.