Latest News

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Wild shake up lines, power-play units in bid to end skid against Rangers
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Ducks coach Cronin fined $25,000 for unprofessional conduct
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Avalanche-Golden Knights, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
Buzz: Hart, Couturier day to day for Flyers

NHL Buzz: Hart, Couturier day to day for Flyers, won't play against Sabres
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
On Tap: Thompson, Sabres seek 3rd straight win

NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres host Flyers seeking 3rd straight win
Joe Pavelski turning back clock for Dallas with hot start 

Pavelski turning back clock for Stars with hot start 
Unmasked Evolution of leg pads has increased performance

Unmasked: Evolution of leg pads has increased performance
Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens
Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss
McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators
Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets
Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard

Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard
Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Jets at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (4-4-2) at COYOTES (5-4-1)

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd

Liam O’Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Zach Sanford

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)

Status report

The Jets practiced Friday following a 5-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Vilardi, a center injured Oct. 17, joined Winnipeg on the road trip but still is not practicing; he has missed seven games. ... The Coyotes, coming off a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, did not practice Friday. … Zucker, a forward who has missed five games, is expected to return in another week, according to general manager Bill Armstrong.