Jets at Coyotes

JETS (4-4-2) at COYOTES (5-4-1)

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd

Liam O’Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Zach Sanford

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)

Status report

The Jets practiced Friday following a 5-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Vilardi, a center injured Oct. 17, joined Winnipeg on the road trip but still is not practicing; he has missed seven games. ... The Coyotes, coming off a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, did not practice Friday. … Zucker, a forward who has missed five games, is expected to return in another week, according to general manager Bill Armstrong.