Jets at Coyotes

JETS (4-4-2) at COYOTES (5-4-1)
4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd
Liam O’Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Brown, Zach Sanford
Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)
Status report
The Jets practiced Friday following a 5-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Vilardi, a center injured Oct. 17, joined Winnipeg on the road trip but still is not practicing; he has missed seven games. ... The Coyotes, coming off a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, did not practice Friday. … Zucker, a forward who has missed five games, is expected to return in another week, according to general manager Bill Armstrong.