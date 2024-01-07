Jets at Coyotes

JETS (25-9-4) at COYOTES (19-16-2)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Jason Zucker

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Zucker, a forward, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Tuesday. … Guenther was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut. … Vejmelka will start. He and Ingram have alternated starts since Dec. 16.