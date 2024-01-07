Jets at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (25-9-4) at COYOTES (19-16-2)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser --  Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba 

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka 

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Jason Zucker

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Zucker, a forward, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Tuesday. … Guenther was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut. … Vejmelka will start. He and Ingram have alternated starts since Dec. 16.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin game-time decision for Capitals against Kings
NHL betting odds for January 7 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 7
Connor Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues

Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues 
NHL On Tap news and notes January 7

NHL On Tap: Jets visit Coyotes, seeking 6th straight win
Morning Skate for January 7

Morning Skate for January 7
Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers game recap January 6

Hyman scores hat trick, Oilers defeat Senators for 7th straight win
New York Islanders Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 6

Eichel, Roy each scores twice in Golden Knights win against Islanders
St. Louis Blues Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 6

Binnington makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Hurricanes in shootout
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game recap January 6

Pettersson, Miller help Canucks score 6, hold off Devils
Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 6

Forsberg scores twice in 3rd, Predators hold off Stars
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
New York Rangers Montreal Canadiens game recap January 6

Canadiens defeat Rangers in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead
Minnesota Wild Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 6

Fleury ties for 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild top Blue Jackets in OT
Tampa Bay Lightning Boston Bruins game recap January 6

Bruins score 7 in win against Lightning
Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 6

Luukkonen makes 40 saves, Sabres defeat Penguins