Jets at Coyotes

JETS (25-9-4) at COYOTES (19-16-2)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Brown, Jason Zucker
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Zucker, a forward, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Tuesday. … Guenther was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut. … Vejmelka will start. He and Ingram have alternated starts since Dec. 16.