ANAHEIM -- The Winnipeg Jets scored four straight goals in the third period to rally past the Anaheim Ducks, 4-2 at Honda Center on Sunday.
Jets rally past Ducks with 4 goals in 3rd
Vilardi breaks tie with 1:42 remaining; Connor leaves with lower-body injury
Gabriel Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead with 1:42 remaining on a redirection of Josh Morrissey's point shot.
Mark Scheifele then scored into an empty net with 29 seconds left for the 4-2 final.
"It was a big win," Scheifele said. "Some real gutsy plays by a lot of guys."
Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron also scored, Morrissey had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (16-8-2), who have won four straight.
Forward Kyle Connor left the game 27 seconds into the second period with a lower-body injury following a knee-on-knee collision with Ducks forward Ryan Strome, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct on the play. Connor, who is tied for fourth in the NHL with 17 goals, could not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice.
Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said Connor would be reevaluated when the team arrives in San Jose on Monday.
"You hope that's suspendable," Bowness said of the hit. "The referees made the right call, a five-minute major and a game misconduct, and we'll see where it goes from there."
Alex Killorn and Adam Henrique scored, and John Gibson made 27 saves for the Ducks (10-17-0), who have lost three straight and 11 of 12.
"It’s terrible," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "You lose a game that you could have won. You've got to stay positive and pull out the positive things we’re doing. You have to turn it. It’s got to turn."
Killorn gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 16:07 of the second period. His initial redirection and follow-up attempt from the edge of the crease were stopped by Hellebuyck, but he was able to lift in his third attempt over the goalie's right pad.
"Our first period wasn't our greatest period in terms of intensity and playing the right way," Killorn said. "(The second) period was a little better. Obviously, we lose a guy, they lose a guy, benches are shortened and we take advantage on the power play."
Henrique pushed it to 2-0 at 1:15 of the third period with a wrist shot short side off a rush.
Niederreiter scored 43 seconds later to cut it to 2-1. His one-timer off a centering pass from Vladislav Namestnikov deflected five-hole on Gibson off the skate of Urho Vaakanainen.
Barron tied it 2-2 at 5:55. Morrissey's initial shot got caught up in the pads of Ilya Lyubushkin, and as the puck fell to the ice, Barron swatted it over Gibson's right pad.
"We had talked after the second period (that) we needed to get a greasy goal," Bowness said. "We weren't getting to the net hard enough. They're not giving us much, so when you're playing a team that's playing that well and that hard, you've got to get greasy goals."
The Jets went 0-for-5 with the man-advantage, including the five-minute power play following the kneeing major on Strome.
"We had all those power plays and nothing was going. A lot of teams would just hang their heads," said Vilardi, whose goal was his first this season. "We just kept battling and battling and we got some greasy goals, and sometimes that's what it takes to win."
NOTES: Winnipeg has won six straight against the Ducks and is 14-2-1 in its past 17 games against Anaheim. ... Winnipeg has not allowed more than three goals in its past 16 games, a franchise record. ... Namestnikov returned after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury.