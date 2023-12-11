Jets rally past Ducks with 4 goals in 3rd

Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron also scored, Morrissey had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (16-8-2), who have won four straight.

Forward Kyle Connor left the game 27 seconds into the second period with a lower-body injury following a knee-on-knee collision with Ducks forward Ryan Strome, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct on the play. Connor, who is tied for fourth in the NHL with 17 goals, could not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice.

Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said Connor would be reevaluated when the team arrives in San Jose on Monday.

"You hope that's suspendable," Bowness said of the hit. "The referees made the right call, a five-minute major and a game misconduct, and we'll see where it goes from there."

Alex Killorn and Adam Henrique scored, and John Gibson made 27 saves for the Ducks (10-17-0), who have lost three straight and 11 of 12.

"It’s terrible," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "You lose a game that you could have won. You've got to stay positive and pull out the positive things we’re doing. You have to turn it. It’s got to turn."