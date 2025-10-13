Nylander in 11th season with Maple Leafs, ‘thankful to play’ for Toronto

TORONTO -- William Nylander is draped in a chef’s apron, carefully dousing gravy on plates of turkey with the same precision as he uses to niftily stick-handling around defensemen.
Spilling, after all, is not an option here for the Toronto Maple Leafs forward.
This is how Nylander started his Canadian Thanksgiving weekend: by taking time with teammates Simon Benoit and Max Domi to serve meals to homeless and needy youths at his team’s annual visit to Covenant House in downtown Toronto on Thursday. It’s yet another example of how he’s embraced living and playing in the hockey-crazed fishbowl that is this city, a place where the omnipresent spotlight can often be overwhelming for some players.
Not for the guy known as “Willy Styles,” however, someone who strives to be part of the community rather than shy away from it.
“I’m thankful to play here, to live here. I’ve done it my whole career. It’s all I’ve ever known,” Nylander, now in his 11th season with Toronto, told NHL.com.
“Giving back and helping people that need help, I think that’s very special. I’ve always been like that. I mean, I’m thankful for what I have and, you know, share a little bit.”
What better message to send to the local fans on a long holiday weekend, one which culminates with Nylander’s Maple Leafs hosting the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena on Thanksgiving Monday in the first of Amazon Prime’s 26 “Monday Night Hockey” broadcasts in Canada (2 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNDET).