Nylander in 11th season with Maple Leafs, ‘thankful to play’ for Toronto

Puck drop was moved up by two hours in order to avoid a conflict with the Toronto Blue Jays, who host the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at 5:08 p.m. ET. With Scotiabank Arena just four blocks away from Rogers Centre, home of the Blue Jays, the area will be a sport’s fan’s utopia.

“The city sure is buzzing, isn’t it?” Nylander acknowledged, breaking into a wry grin.

His adopted city. Just the way he likes it too.

Nylander was born in Calgary while his father, longtime NHL forward Michael Nylander, was playing for the Flames. The family now lives in Stockholm, where William spends his offseasons.

In the process, among the things Nylander enjoys “sharing,” to use his own word, is an inside look at his life both at and away from the rink, here and overseas.

As such, while some of his teammates might prefer to avoid the public eye in Toronto, he has no issues putting himself right in the middle of it. Whether it's walking his dog through the downtown streets or occasionally taking the subway to home games, he’s comfortable with it all.

To that end, he agreed for a second consecutive season to be one of the subjects for Prime Video’s “FACEOFF: Inside The NHL.” From furniture shopping, to dining with dad Michael and brother Alex, to being labelled “soft” by the Florida Panthers during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring, the 29-year-old displays his unflappable personality throughout.

“I thought they did a pretty good job with it,” Nylander said of the project, which features he and former Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan in Episode 4.

Let’s not forget, too, Nylander also has started his own YouTube channel (@williamnylander), which already has more than 45,000 subscribers. The inaugural video is fittingly titled, “Willy Styles Summer in Sweden.”

“I just thought it would be a fun thing to do and give fans insight into my life away from the rink. Hopefully [there’s] some fun stuff in there,” he said.

Nylander said being part of the first season of “FACEOFF: Inside The NHL” made him comfortable with being followed around by cameras, leading to the YouTube project which will feature his family and friends as well.

“I think that's what made it kind of easy, and it wasn't going to really change too much,” he said. “I've done it before, so that's why I thought it wouldn't be doing too much.

“When I first did the first stuff, I was a little bit worried about me getting distracted and stuff. Now that I've done that a couple of times, I think it's just going to be the same kind of situation, just doing other stuff.”