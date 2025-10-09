Maple Leafs pay tribute to Dryden before home opener 

Former team president, Canadiens star lost battle to cancer in September

MTL@TOR: Scotiabank Arena salutes Dryden with tribute and moment of silence

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Toronto Maple Leafs honored the life of Ken Dryden on Wednesday.

The team played a special tribute video and held a moment of silence for the late Hockey Hall of Fame goalie before their home opener against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

On Sept. 5, Dryden died at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.

Dryden played for the Canadiens from 1970-79, helping the franchise to six Stanley Cup championships. He won five Vezina Trophies, as the NHL’s top goalie, in 1973 and 1976-1979.

In 1971, Dryden was voted the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoffs MVP and won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the League’s top rookie during the 1971-72 season.

The Canadiens legend was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.

After retiring from hockey, Dryden published his best-selling novel “The Game” about his 1978-79 season with the Canadiens in 1983.

Dryden served as the Maple Leafs team president from 1997-2004.

