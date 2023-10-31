Nylander ‘on a mission,’ can set Maple Leafs record against Kings

TORONTO -- There was a quiet swagger to William Nylander when the Toronto Maple Leafs forward walked into the NHL.com interview room during the 2019 European Players’ Media Tour in Stockholm.

It wasn’t ego or pompousness or braggadocio, none of that. No, this was more a sense of inner confidence, a deep hunger that continuously was driving him to get better, to want more, to be the difference-maker he always wanted to be.

Asked what his goals were, his answer at the time spoke volumes.

“I’m looking forward to dominate,” he said.

On Monday, more than four years after making that statement, it was suggested to the 27-year-old that his words had come to fruition, at least in the first month of the 2023-24 NHL season.

“I just feel like I’m doing my thing that I’ve been doing the past couple of years,” Nylander said. “It’s nice that you say you think I’ve hit a new level.

“But I just keep going on.”

Here’s the rub: Using Nylander’s own words, he is arguably doing his “thing” better than he ever has. And because of that, he has a chance to put his name in the history books of one of the NHL’s Original Six franchises.

When Nylander steps onto the ice with his Maple Leafs teammates to face the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4, TVAS2), he’ll bring with him a franchise-tying eight game point streak to start a season. Should he hit the scoresheet in front of the capacity crowd, he alone will own the record of nine, breaking a tie with Frank Mahovlich (1961-62), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and John Anderson (1982-83).

“If it happens, it happens,” he said. “I’m just focusing on having a good game tomorrow.”

He’s had plenty of those in this young season.

It’s not just the 12 points (six goals, six assists) he’s accrued thus far that is catching the attention of his teammates and the rest of the hockey world. It’s also the way he’s doing it, showcasing shifts in which he skates around the opposition with the puck seemingly glued to his blade like he’s competing in a Friday night beer league.