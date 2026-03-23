Canucks miss playoffs for 2nd straight season, offensive struggles among factors

The Vancouver Canucks failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Vancouver was eliminated from playoff contention when the Nashville Predators won 3-2 in overtime at the Chicago Blackhawks, the Vegas Golden Knights won 3-2 at the Dallas Stars, and the Los Angeles Kings earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

The idle Canucks fell 25 points behind the Predators for the second wild card in the Western Conference and 27 points behind the Edmonton Oilers for third place in the Pacific Division with 13 games to play.

Vancouver has missed the playoffs in five of the past six seasons. The Canucks qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and made it to the second round, where they lost in seven games to the Oilers. Vancouver defeated Nashville in the first round in six games that season.

Here’s a look at what happened in the 2025-26 season for the Canucks and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Evander Kane, F; Teddy Blueger, F; Derek Forbort D

Potential restricted free agents: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, D

Potential 2026 Draft picks: 10

What went wrong

Scores issues: The Canucks were the second-lowest scoring team in the League this season, averaging 2.52 goals per game entering play Monday. They have a League worst minus-78 goal differential. Some of those offensive issues came from a lack of production from their top-six forwards. Elias Pettersson has 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games and is the highest-scoring player on the roster, but his production has declined since he had 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 80 games in 2022-23. The 27-year-old is in the second of an eight-year $92.8 million contract ($11.6 million average annual salary). He was expected to be one of the League’s elite offensive players, but things have not worked out that way. Forward Brock Boeser also struggled this season with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 62 games. He had an NHL career-best 73 points (40 goals, 33 assists) in 81 games in 2023-24. The 29-year-old signed a seven-year, $50.75 million contract ($7.25 million AAV) to stay in Vancouver on July 1, but struggled to get on track offensively this season.