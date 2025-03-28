Predators miss playoffs for 2nd time in 3 seasons, new faces failed to make splash

The Nashville Predators failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

The Predators (27-37-8) were eliminated from contention when they lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Nashville, which lost in six games to the Vancouver Canucks in the 2024 Western Conference First Round, has not won a playoff series since defeating the Colorado Avalanche in six games in the first round in 2018.

Here's a look at what happened in the 2024-25 season and why things could be better next season.

The Skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: D; Jakub Vrana, F; Kieffer Bellows F; Andreas Englund, D

Potential restricted free agents: Luke Evangelista, F.

Potential 2025 draft picks: 10

What went wrong

New faces, new problems: The Predators made the biggest splash in the offseason, signing three notable free agents -- forwards Steven Stamkos (four years, $8 million average annual value) and Jonathan Marchessault (five years, $5.5 million AAV), and defenseman Brady Skjei (seven years, $7 million AAV) -- and re-signing goalie Juuse Saros to an eight-year, $61.92 million contract ($7.74 million AAV) with the hope that it would result in playoff success. It never worked. The Predators are averaging just 2.54 goals per game, which is last in the NHL, despite being tied for sixth in shots per game (29.3). Stamkos has 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) in 72 games after he had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. Marchessault's production has dipped to 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 72 games after he had 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023-24. Saros (.898) has a save percentage below .900 for the first time in a full NHL season.

Uneven at even strength: The Predators had major issues at even strength on each end of the ice. They are last in the NHL in goals for at 5-on-5 (110) after finishing 17th (168) last season. Nashville has allowed 158 goals at 5-on-5, the seventh most in the League. They gave up 153 in 2023-24, tied for the eighth fewest.

A bumpy road: The Predators are 9-22-5 (23 points) on the road, which is tied with the San Jose Sharks for 31st in the NHL, ahead of only the Chicago Blackhawks (19 points). They have scored the fewest goals (78) and given up the 10th most away from home (122).

Reasons for optimism

On the rebound: Both Stamkos and Marchessault should bounce back after playing one season in Nashville. Longtime Predators forward Filip Forsberg, who leads the Predators with 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in 72 games, should also regain the touch that powered him to 94 points (48 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games last season. And they should benefit from a full season with Michael Bunting, who has two goals since he was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 5.

Promising prospects: Fedor Svechkov, who was the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 42 games for the Predators this season. Forward Zachary L'Heureux, who was also a first-round pick (No. 27) in the 2021 draft, has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 52 games. Defenseman Spencer Stastney has gotten a good look because of injuries at the position. The 25-year-old, a fifth-round pick (No. 131) in the 2018 NHL Draft, has three assists in 18 NHL games while averaging 16:33 of ice time.

Draft capital: The Predators are stocked with draft picks that could help them climb in the standings and return to playoff contention. Nashville has three first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft and two more in the second round. They also have nine picks each in the 2026 and 2027 NHL Draft.