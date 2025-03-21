Blackhawks miss playoffs for 5th straight season, done in by defense, road woes

The Chicago Blackhawks failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

The Blackhawks (20-40-9) were eliminated from contention when they lost 3-1 to the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on Thursday.

After qualifying for the playoffs nine straight seasons from 2008-09 to 2016--17 and winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, the Blackhawks have made the playoffs once in the past eight seasons (2019-20).

Here's a look at what happened in the 2024-25 season for the Blackhawks and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Ryan Donato, F; Patrick Maroon, F; Andreas Athanasiou, F; Alec Martinez, D

Potential restricted free agents: Philipp Kurashev, F; Wyatt Kaiser, D; Louis Crevier, D; Arvid Soderblom, G

Potential 2025 Draft picks: 9

What went wrong

Still a rebuild: The Blackhawks are continuing to try to get back on track. Did they expect to be better this season after finishing 31st in the standings last season (23-53-6)? Yes, but it didn't happen. Instead, they keep looking for answers and wound up dealing some veterans away. Forward Taylor Hall went to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24, defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers for goalie Spencer Knight on March 1 and goalie Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smithto the Detroit Red Wings for forward Joe Veleno on March 7.

Allowing too much: The Blackhawks are scoring more goals per game this season (2.67 compared to 2.17 last season). But it's what they're giving up that's been a big problem; Chicago is allowing 3.54 goals per game, third most in the League behind the San Jose Sharks (3.69) and Pittsburgh Penguins (3.56). They're also allowing 31.5 shots per game, third most in the NHL behind the Anaheim Ducks (32.1) and Sharks (31.6).

Road still rough: We're talking about the actual road, which has been a bane for the Blackhawks again. Sure, it's been tough going for them anywhere, but they're 7-23-5 away from United Center this season. They've scored 85 goals on the road this season while allowing 126. Chicago began the season 4-4-1 on the road but had three wins in 26 games since (3-19-4).

Reasons for optimism

Spencer Knight: As much as the Blackhawks will keep drafting and developing, they need strong players who can be part of what they're doing now as well as the future. Enter Knight. The 23-year-old goalie, who did not play in the NHL last season after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in February 2023, gives Chicago its No. 1 moving forward. He learned from Panthers No. 1 goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, he's cool under pressure and he's off to a solid start with the Blackhawks (2-4-0, 2.84 goals-against average, .909 save percentage in five starts).

Bedard: Yes, Bedard is fine. The reigning winner of the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the League's top rookie, leads Chicago with 54 points (19 goals, 35 assists) in 69 games. Sure, he's had his inconsistent times. Bedard said in December that he didn't quite feel himself at the start of the season, when he had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in his first 21 games. The Blackhawks have also changed Bedard's linemates a lot this season. Getting him with consistent players, even if it takes a few games to get going, wouldn't be a bad thing. Nevertheless, that wrist shot is still nasty and he's still creating a lot of opportunities. He's fine, it's all fine.

Promising prospects: Center Frank Nazar has been a good addition since he was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Dec. 13. The 21-year-old has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 39 games. Forward Colton Dach, 22, has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 24 games and brings some grit to the lineup. Now Chicago is getting a good look at Artyom Levshunov, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, who was recalled from Rockford on March 9. The 19-year-old is averaging 20:15 of ice time per game, the first four of which he was on the top defense pair with Alex Vlasic.