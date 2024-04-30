Lightning eliminated from playoffs, evolution of Panthers among culprits

The Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated in the Eastern Conference First Round for the second consecutive season.

The Lightning (45-29-8) went 12-4-2 after the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8 to qualify as the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the East but were eliminated in five games by the Florida Panthers.

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2022, the Lightning are out in the first round in consecutive seasons for the first time under coach Jon Cooper.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Mitchell Chaffee F; Anthony Duclair F; Tyler Motte F; Steven Stamkos F; Austin Watson F; Calvin de Haan D; Matt Dumba D; C Haydn Fleury D

Potential restricted free agents: None

Potential 2024 Draft picks: 5

Here are five reasons the Lightning were eliminated:

1. Panthers have the answers

From a styles standpoint, the Panthers were probably the worst matchup the Lightning could've asked for.

Florida stifled Tampa Bay with its speed, special teams and depth. Matthew Tkachuk (three goals, six assists), Carter Verhaeghe (five goals, four assists) and Aleksander Barkov (two goals, three assists) did the bulk of the damage, but it was the Panthers' fourth line that pulled out Game 3 when Steven Lorentz scored the game-winning goal at 9:41 of the third period.

Though the Lightning played hard and threw everything it had, the Panthers came up with answers every time. After losing twice to Tampa Bay in the playoffs, Florida acquired Tkachuk in a trade with the Calgary Flames on July 22, 2022, and made structural changes under coach Paul Maurice to become a better postseason team.

"There were a lot of things that didn't go our way in the series," Cooper said. "I've come to the podium second plenty of times and I know how fortunate our teams have been when we did win, but you do make your own breaks and we, in this series, had our opportunities. In some big moments where I thought we could've capitalized on some situations We didn't, and they did."