State Your Case: Canucks or Predators in Western 1st round of playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Canucks (50-22-9), the Pacific Division champions and No. 2 seed in the West, will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series. The Predators (47-30-5) are the first wild card into the playoffs from the West.

Vancouver plays its regular-season finale at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, TSN3). Nashville finished its season with a 4-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

The postseason begins Saturday.

Vancouver and Nashville have faced each other once before in the playoffs, with the Canucks winning in six games in the 2011 Western Conference Semifinals.

Vancouver swept the three-game regular-season series between the two teams: The Canucks won 3-2 at the Predators on Oct. 24, 5-2 in Vancouver on Oct. 31 and 5-2 at Nashville on Dec. 19.

Who will win this series? That's the question before staff writers Derek Van Diest and Tracey Myers in this playoff edition of State Your Case.

Van Diest: The Canucks have been one of the best teams in the NHL all season and I don’t think that will change in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Coach Rick Tocchet got Vancouver to take its game to another level and it paid off with a first-place finish in the Pacific Division. The Canucks do lack playoff experience, qualifying for the first time in four seasons, but if they can get past early jitters and not let the pressure of expectations get to them, they should be able to defeat the Predators, who they swept during the regular season. Vancouver is a well-rounded team starting with goalie Thatcher Demko, who has returned from a knee injury, and on through defenseman Quinn Hughes and centers J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. The Canucks have the potential to go on a long playoff run.

Myers: Everything you say about the Canucks and their chances of winning this series makes sense, Derek. But every postseason comes with upsets, and I think the Predators pull one off in this series. First, Nashville is always a tough out in the playoffs. Second, the Predators have a pretty balanced group, too. Forward Filip Forsberg had a monster season, with NHL career highs in goals (48), assists (46) and points (94) in 82 games. Four Nashville players had at least 69 points this season. Then there’s Roman Josi, who continues to be one of the steadiest defensemen in the League. Goalie Juuse Saros was 35-24-5 with a 2.86 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and three shutouts. Sure, those numbers don't quite measure up to Demko’s (35-13-2, 2.44, .918, five shutouts), but Saros started 14 more games than his Canucks counterpart this season (I know part of that is due to Demko’s injury, but there it is nonetheless). I just like Nashville’s balance.