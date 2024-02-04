Western Conference contenders add talent, eye Stanley Cup

TORONTO -- All-Star Weekend is traditionally a chance to get away for the players involved, an opportunity to unwind, socialize and escape the unrelenting pressure that can build during the regular season.

Not so much this time around for the top players in the Western Conference.

While they gathered here to show off their skills and have some fun, the Western Conference landscape was irretrievably altered by two blockbuster trades during the weekend among hopefuls for the Stanley Cup.

The Vancouver Canucks (33-11-5) sit atop the Pacific Division and are tied for the League lead with the Boston Bruins (31-9-9) with 71 points, but they have four teams within seven points: Colorado Avalanche (67), Dallas Stars (66), Winnipeg Jets (65) and Vegas Golden Knights (64). And, oh yeah, the Edmonton Oilers are 12 points back but have won 16 straight games, one off the League record.

“The West is really tight,” Colorado captain Nathan MacKinnon said. “I think it’s wide open. Hockey’s such an even sport right now with the parity. Teams are definitely making some moves. I don’t know what we’re going to do, but I like our team for sure.”

The Avalanche (32-14-3), who won the Stanley Cup two seasons ago, made a minor move Jan. 26 when they signed veteran forward Zach Parise as a free agent for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

But the real fireworks started Wednesday, when the Canucks acquired All-Star forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, as well as a first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 Draft.