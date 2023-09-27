West Lorne opens ‘Hockeyville Lane' to welcome Maple Leafs, Sabres

WEST LORNE, Ontario -- Darcy Tucker stood inside a common area of the renovated West Lorne Arena, people from the West Elgin municipality outdoors enjoying the unveiling of "Hockeyville Lane" that started a party celebrating West Lorne, winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2023 and the $250,000 grand prize that modernized an aging 55-year-old building.

About 20 minutes before a scheduled autograph session, the retired NHL forward who played eight of his 15 NHL seasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs was met by kids and adults fortunate enough to get a signature on photos and memorabilia.

Tucker gets it, so he couldn't say no. He was born in Castor, Alberta, and grew up in Endiang (population no more than 500). Everything he did revolved around the local rink and that, in summation, is the spirit of Hockeyville and why he's here to represent the Maple Leafs for their preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres at Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, TVAS).

"It's just amazing to see the whole community come together, to see your family, see your friends," Tucker said. "You're with your cousins, your relatives. This is all about growing the game, giving back to the game and it's going be pretty exciting here in the next 24 hours."