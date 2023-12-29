Oilers-Kings, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET; NESN, BSDET, SN, TVAS)

Boston (20-7-6) had lost four straight games prior to a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday and will be playing the second half of a back-to-back against the Red Wings, following a game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The Bruins have really had no dips the past two seasons, so losing four in a row was something new. They have a great goalie tandem, depth at forward and an excellent defense core, but for some reason, haven't matched up well against the Red Wings this season.

The Red Wings (16-15-4) are struggling, having lost nine of 11 entering Friday, but have defeated the Bruins twice this season, each coming on the road, 5-4 on Nov. 4 and 5-2 on Nov. 24, so they know they can hang with one of the best teams in the NHL. They have been allowing too many goals and have not been able to hold on to leads. The good news is Patrick Kane has 11 points in 11 games since joining them, including nine points during a five-game point streak and four-game goal streak. I love what Derek Lalonde has done with them. I just think they need to be more consistent defensively and the goalies need to be better, as was the case during their hot start to the season.