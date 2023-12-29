Oilers-Kings, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule

Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:
New York Rangers at Florida Panthers (Friday, 7 p.m. ET; MSG2, BSFL, TVAS)
The Rangers (24-8-1) have been one of the top teams in the NHL this season, having lost two straight games just once. They began their post-holiday break with a 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and head to Florida for a two-game trip. Defenseman Jacob Trouba was injured in the game but should play. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad have been on fire all season and the fact that they've been able to be this good with all-world goalie Igor Shesterkin not at his best, has been impressive. Backup Jonathan Quick, however, is 9-1-1 with a 2.27 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. New York has perhaps been the most consistent team in the NHL this season.