Simmonds retires from NHL after 15 seasons, will sign 1-day contract with Flyers

Wayne Simmonds announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday after 15 seasons.

The 35-year-old will sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on April 13 and be honored by the team that day before the game against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center.

Simmonds played 584 of his 1,037 NHL games as a forward with the Flyers (2011-19). His 203 goals in eight seasons are 14th in team history.

"It's hard to describe my emotions on a day like this, but one of my very first thoughts as I look back is my life in Philadelphia and playing for the Flyers," Simmonds said. "Taking the ice in a Flyers sweater is a special feeling and it's one that I'm truly proud of.

"The history of this franchise and standard of being a Flyer that was set is unique and one that I hold in the highest regard. Perhaps the biggest reason for that is the way the fans embrace this team. It was a thrill to play for you all these years, and you mean so much to me."

Simmonds had two assists in 18 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and played his 1,000th NHL game March 5, 2022. He was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (No. 61) of the 2007 NHL Draft and had 526 points (263 goals, 263 assists) for the Kings, Flyers, Nashville Predators, Devils, Buffalo Sabres and Maple Leafs. He had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 53 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Simmonds had six seasons with at least 20 goals, was named most valuable player of the 2017 NHL All-Star Game and was voted winner of the 2019 NHL Mark Messier Leadership Award while playing for Philadelphia and Nashville.

"It is a privilege to congratulate Wayne on his retirement from the NHL, and I look forward to celebrating his career on April 13 with our great fans," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. "He was an excellent teammate, a leader in the locker room and a class act for the Philadelphia community. He had such passion for this city and team that it was an honor to witness it all and play alongside him.

"I wish him all the happiness and success to him and his family as he embarks on this new chapter."