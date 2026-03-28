Capitals at Golden Knights projected lineups

CAPITALS (36-28-9) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-26-15)

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Aleksei Protas-- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Ethen Frank (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Brett Howden -- Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith – Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin-- Kaedan Korczak

Rasmus Andersson – Jeremy Lauzon

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Braeden Bowman, Ben Hutton, hBrandon Saad

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Status Report

Both teams held an optional morning skate. … Howden will center the second line, while Smith will be bumped to the third line. … Hart, who also skated on Friday, will not dress as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. … Hill may start after not participating in the optional.