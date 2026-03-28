Capitals at Golden Knights projected lineups

CAPITALS (36-28-9) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-26-15)
10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Aleksei Protas-- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Ethen Frank (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Brett Howden -- Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith – Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin-- Kaedan Korczak
Rasmus Andersson – Jeremy Lauzon
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Braeden Bowman, Ben Hutton, hBrandon Saad
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Status Report
Both teams held an optional morning skate. … Howden will center the second line, while Smith will be bumped to the third line. … Hart, who also skated on Friday, will not dress as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. … Hill may start after not participating in the optional.