Capitals at Golden Knights

CAPITALS (12-6-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-5-4)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Mantha
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Lucas Johansen, Matthew Phillips
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Kuemper is expected to make his second straight start; he made 28 saves in a 5-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday … Hill will not dress Saturday; Patera was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League and will back up Thompson.