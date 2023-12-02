Capitals at Golden Knights

CAPITALS (12-6-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-5-4)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Mantha

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Lucas Johansen, Matthew Phillips

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Kuemper is expected to make his second straight start; he made 28 saves in a 5-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday … Hill will not dress Saturday; Patera was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League and will back up Thompson.