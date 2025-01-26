Hughes scores twice, Canucks end Capitals' 6-game win streak

Lankinen makes 32 saves for Vancouver; Washington loses in regulation for 1st time in 2025 after 12-game point streak

WSH at VAN | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks ended the Washington Capitals' six-game win streak with a 2-1 victory at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves and Filip Hronek had two assists for the Canucks (21-17-10), who ended a two-game losing streak with their second win in the past six games (2-4-0) and third in the past 11 (3-6-2).

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the third period and Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves for the Capitals (33-11-5), who lost in regulation for the first time in 2025. Washington was on a 12-game point streak (9-0-3) since its last regulation loss on Dec. 29.

Hughes put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 12:23 of the first period, less than one minute after Lars Eller hit the post on a backdoor tap-in and then missed on two chances to put the bouncing puck into an empty net. Hughes took a pass from Nils Hoglander in the right corner to the left point and cut back into the middle, around Brandon Duhaime into the slot and backhanded a shot from the right hash mark back the other way and over the glove of a screened Lindgren.

Hughes made it 2-0 at 1:24 of the second period, skating backwards across the blue line left to right before sending a wrist shot through traffic and over Lindgren’s blocker. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) during a five-game point streak.

Dubois pulled the Capitals to 2-1 at 12:31 of the third period, tapping in a loose puck after Aliaksei Protas knocked a rebound away from Lankinen as he tried to cover it against his pad with his glove at the edge of the crease.

Phil Di Giuseppe almost made it 3-1 into an empty net with 1:17 left in the third period but Lindgren stopped at the top of the left circle and charged back towards his net before making a head-first diving glove save to keep the Capitals within one.

