Capitals at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (31-25-9) at CANUCKS (42-17-8)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Aliaksei Protas

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Alexander Alexeyev

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Ethan Bear (illness)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter

Vasily Podkolzin -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Nikita Zadorov

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)

Status report

Oshie will be a game-time decision after leaving the Capitals morning skate early Saturday because of an upper-body injury; Oshie's next game will be his 1,000th in the NHL. ... Aube-Kubel, a forward, took Oshie's spot during the skate. ... Bear, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. ... Lindgren is expected to start for the eighth time in nine games. … The Canucks did not conduct a morning skate Saturday but Myers is expected to return after missing five games with a lower-body injury and will play on a pair with Soucy, who moves back to his natural left side. ... DeSmith will make his second straight start.

