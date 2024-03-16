Capitals at Canucks

CAPITALS (31-25-9) at CANUCKS (42-17-8)
10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Aliaksei Protas
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Alexander Alexeyev
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Ethan Bear (illness)
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter
Vasily Podkolzin -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Nikita Zadorov
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)
Status report
Oshie will be a game-time decision after leaving the Capitals morning skate early Saturday because of an upper-body injury; Oshie's next game will be his 1,000th in the NHL. ... Aube-Kubel, a forward, took Oshie's spot during the skate. ... Bear, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. ... Lindgren is expected to start for the eighth time in nine games. … The Canucks did not conduct a morning skate Saturday but Myers is expected to return after missing five games with a lower-body injury and will play on a pair with Soucy, who moves back to his natural left side. ... DeSmith will make his second straight start.