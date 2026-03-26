Capitals at Mammoth projected lineups

CAPITALS (35-28-9) at MAMMOTH (37-29-6)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Ethen Frank (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Daniil But -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body)
Status report
Kampf returned to the Capitals following the birth of his child and skated Thursday, but is questionable; the forward has not played since being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks becuause of visa issues. ... Frank skated in a noncontact jersey; the forward will miss his second straight game. ... Hayton is week to week after the forward left during the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. ... But was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will play on the second line. ... Tanev will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games.