Capitals at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (35-28-9) at MAMMOTH (37-29-6)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Ethen Frank (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Daniil But -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Status report

Kampf returned to the Capitals following the birth of his child and skated Thursday, but is questionable; the forward has not played since being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks becuause of visa issues. ... Frank skated in a noncontact jersey; the forward will miss his second straight game. ... Hayton is week to week after the forward left during the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. ... But was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will play on the second line. ... Tanev will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Chabot out rest of season, potentially playoffs for Senators

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers, Golden Knights meet in possible 1st-round preview

Rangers miss playoffs for 2nd straight season, home losses among factors

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Hockey Innovation Competition selects winning proposals

Zacha scores in OT, Bruins rally past Sabres

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL EDGE stats behind debuts for Frondell, Yakemchuk

Savoie welcomes new role with McDavid on Oilers' top line

Connor hoping to continue hot streak, aid Jets playoff push

Super 16: Senators, Blue Jackets rise in power rankings