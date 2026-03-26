Capitals at Mammoth projected lineups

CAPITALS (35-28-9) at MAMMOTH (37-29-6)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Ethen Frank (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Daniil But -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Status report

Kampf returned to the Capitals following the birth of his child and skated Thursday, but is questionable; the forward has not played since being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks becuause of visa issues. ... Frank skated in a noncontact jersey; the forward will miss his second straight game. ... Hayton is week to week after the forward left during the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. ... But was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will play on the second line. ... Tanev will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games.