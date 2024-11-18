Capitals at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (12-4-1) at UTAH (7-7-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT2

Captials projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: None

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Jusso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Utah will dress the same 18 skaters as its 4-2 loss to Vegas on Friday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Caufield face off when Oilers visit Canadiens 

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Jarnkrok has surgery, out month to month for Maple Leafs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Matthews likely to miss 7th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Nurse expected to be out 5-10 days for Oilers

Esposito brothers began road to Hockey Hall of Fame playing in great outdoors

NHL Foundation in U.S. and Canada to focus on 5 key pillars

Garland making most of increased role with Canucks

Stamkos scores twice on power play, Predators defeat Canucks

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Quick makes 24 saves, gets 2nd straight shutout for Rangers in win against Kraken 

Ovechkin scores hat trick, sparks Capitals past Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings