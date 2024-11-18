Capitals at Utah projected lineups
Captials projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: None
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Lawson Crouse
Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Jusso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Utah will dress the same 18 skaters as its 4-2 loss to Vegas on Friday.