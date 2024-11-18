Capitals at Utah projected lineups

Captials projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: None

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Jusso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Utah will dress the same 18 skaters as its 4-2 loss to Vegas on Friday.