Capitals edge Maple Leafs, extend point streak to 6

Nic Dowd had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves for the Capitals (18-6-2), who are 5-0-1 during their point streak and extended their road winning streak to eight games, a franchise record.

“I’m really proud of that for our guys,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “Playing on the road, to me, is where you show your true identity, and now we have to clean some things up at home. On the road is where you have to go into hostile environments like Toronto and play against a really good hockey team that’s playing really well, and you just have to stick to your game. You just have to grind your way through and stay mentally tough. ... To have that record, I’m proud of the way the guys have played on the road.”

John Tavares scored, and Stolarz made 23 saves for the Maple Leafs (16-8-2), who had won three in a row.

“They’re obviously playing really good hockey,” Tavares said. “They took a lot of time and space away and I don’t think we played through that pressure well enough and the way we are capable of, and when we had the opportunity to get on the forecheck, I just don’t think we were as quick as we needed to be to close time and space and make it difficult on them to make clean plays and get up the ice.”

The Capitals went ahead 1-0 at 1:06 of the second period when Dowd deflected a point shot from Matt Roy at the top of the crease.

“Instead of just going the other way with the puck we brought it back too much tonight. It started from the first period on for the whole game,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “That eventually bit us and cost us. We didn’t play a north game, we didn’t play fast tonight. They were the better team. They deserved to win.”

Tavares tied it 1-1 at 11:31 of the second. He received a stretch pass from Chris Tanev and deked Lindgren on a breakaway before roofing a backhand.