Capitals at Lightning

CAPITALS (25-21-8) at LIGHTNING (30-22-5)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Pierrick Dube -- Aliaksei Protas -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Mike Sgarbossa --Tom Wilson

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Mitchell Chaffee

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Cole Koepka

Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Conor Sheary

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Austin Watson, Alex Barre-Boulet, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status report

Dowd is day to day; the forward did not travel after being injured in a 6-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... Dube was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Koepka was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to make his 27th start in 30 games. ... Jeannot, a forward who has missed 15 of the past 16 games, is out indefinitely with no timetable on a return, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.