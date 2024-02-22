Capitals at Lightning

CAPITALS (25-21-8) at LIGHTNING (30-22-5)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Pierrick Dube -- Aliaksei Protas -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Mike Sgarbossa --Tom Wilson
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Mitchell Chaffee
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Cole Koepka
Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Conor Sheary
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak
Emil Martinsen Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Austin Watson, Alex Barre-Boulet, Calvin de Haan
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)
Status report
Dowd is day to day; the forward did not travel after being injured in a 6-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... Dube was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Koepka was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to make his 27th start in 30 games. ... Jeannot, a forward who has missed 15 of the past 16 games, is out indefinitely with no timetable on a return, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.