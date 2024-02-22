Capitals at Lightning

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (25-21-8) at LIGHTNING (30-22-5)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Pierrick Dube -- Aliaksei Protas -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Mike Sgarbossa --Tom Wilson

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Mitchell Chaffee

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Cole Koepka

Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Conor Sheary

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Austin Watson, Alex Barre-Boulet, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status report

Dowd is day to day; the forward did not travel after being injured in a 6-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... Dube was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Koepka was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to make his 27th start in 30 games. ... Jeannot, a forward who has missed 15 of the past 16 games, is out indefinitely with no timetable on a return, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Trade Buzz: Hanifin, Tanev expected to play for Flames against Bruins

Bruins showcase resolve, composure on way to top of East standings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 22

NHL Buzz: Panarin, Vesey questionable for Rangers against Devils

NHL On Tap: Panthers seek 12th straight road win at Hurricanes

AHL notebook: Bruins prospect Brazeau, Stankoven of Stars among top surprises

McAvoy, Bruins recover after blowing 3-goal lead, defeat Oilers in OT

Matthews becomes fastest U.S.-born player to score 50 goals in season

Matthews sets record with 50th goal, Maple Leafs defeat Coyotes

Gaudreau, Jenner each has 3 points, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Ducks

Super 16: Decisions for general managers prior to Trade Deadline

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy spin: 2024 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Flyers adjust to clamp down on Bedard, Blackhawks in much-needed win

Konecny extends point streak to 7, Flyers defeat Blackhawks

Tuch scores short-handed, Sabres rally past Canadiens 