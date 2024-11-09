Capitals at Blues projected lineups

CAPITALS (9-4-0) at BLUES (7-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier -- Dylan Holloway -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Zack Bolduc
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. ... Thompson could start after Lindgren made 28 saves Friday. ... Chychrun, a defenseman, could return after missing the past five games. ... Buchnevich will move to the wing after playing center most of the season. ... Kapanen will return after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury and replace Bolduc, a forward.