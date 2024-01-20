Capitals at Blues

CAPITALS (22-15-6) at BLUES (21-20-2)
8 p.m. ET; MNMT2, BSMW
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Ethan Bear
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Nathan Walker -- Kevin Hayes -- Adam Gaudette
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Sammy Blais
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)
Status report
Lindgren is expected to make his fourth start in five games. ... Malenstyn will play after missing a 5-2 win against the Blues on Thursday for personal reasons and will replace Lapierre, a forward. ... Edmundson returns after missing the game Thursday with an undisclosed injury and will replace Alexeyev, a defenseman. ... Binnington will start for the sixth time in eight games. ... Scandella will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games and replace Perunovich, a defenseman.