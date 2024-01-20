Capitals at Blues

CAPITALS (22-15-6) at BLUES (21-20-2)

8 p.m. ET; MNMT2, BSMW

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Ethan Bear

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Nathan Walker -- Kevin Hayes -- Adam Gaudette

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Sammy Blais

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Status report

Lindgren is expected to make his fourth start in five games. ... Malenstyn will play after missing a 5-2 win against the Blues on Thursday for personal reasons and will replace Lapierre, a forward. ... Edmundson returns after missing the game Thursday with an undisclosed injury and will replace Alexeyev, a defenseman. ... Binnington will start for the sixth time in eight games. ... Scandella will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games and replace Perunovich, a defenseman.