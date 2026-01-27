Capitals at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (25-21-7) at KRAKEN (23-19-9)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MNMT, KONG, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)

Status report

Wilson, a forward, and Sandin, a defenseman, were both absent from practice in Seattle on Monday. Both are hopeful to play. … Dubois, a forward, progressed from a non-contact jersey to a full-contact jersey at practice on Monday but is not expected to play. … Seattle is expected to deploy the same lineup as in a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

