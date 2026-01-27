Capitals at Kraken projected lineups

CAPITALS (25-21-7) at KRAKEN (23-19-9)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MNMT, KONG, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)
Status report
Wilson, a forward, and Sandin, a defenseman, were both absent from practice in Seattle on Monday. Both are hopeful to play. … Dubois, a forward, progressed from a non-contact jersey to a full-contact jersey at practice on Monday but is not expected to play. … Seattle is expected to deploy the same lineup as in a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.