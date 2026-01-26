NHL On Tap: Pastrnak, Bruins visit Rangers winners of 8 of 9

The Bowness effect?

The Columbus Blue Jackets are 5-1-0 since firing coach Dean Evason and replacing him with Rick Bowness on Jan. 12. Is it Bowness' systems, messaging, something else? Whatever the reasons, the Blue Jackets (24-20-7) have been getting better results entering their home game against the Los Angeles Kings at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW). Mason Marchment has 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in nine games for the Blue Jackets since he was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 19. The Kings (21-16-13) defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in a shootout Saturday, their League-high 21st game that went to OT or a shootout this season (8-13).