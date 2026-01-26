Rogers reveals final design for ‘Great Canadian Jersey’

Montreal Victoire forward Marie Philip-Poulin also donated one of her PWHL jerseys, while Sarah Nurse contributed with her minor league Ancaster Avalanche jersey.
The “Great Canadian Jersey” also includes patches from the seven Canadian NHL teams, various minor league hockey teams, women’s and girl’s hockey teams and beer league and old timer’s hockey teams.
“The Great Canadian Jersey is an artistic celebration of how hockey connects Canadians,” Terrie Tweddle, chief brand and communications officer at Rogers said in a press release. “We’re grateful to fans across the country who donated a jersey from their own collection to show their pride for our game.”
Former OHL player turned fashion designer Cameron Lizotte designed the jersey. He created five unique versions of the sweater, which will be worn by Canada’s top players in the coming weeks as a symbol of national pride.
“The design process for The Great Canadian Jersey was rooted in collaboration and storytelling, and the pride we all share in our game,” said Lizotte in the press release. “Every stitch is intentional, and every patch has meaning. Together, with representation from every province and territory, the jersey is a symbol of unity and a single expression of Canadian identity.”