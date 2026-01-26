Rogers reveals final design for ‘Great Canadian Jersey’

There’s nothing quite like hockey in Canada.

On Friday, Rogers revealed its final design for the “Great Canadian Jersey,” a special-made sweater created from pieces of hockey jerseys from every province and territory in Canada.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was the first to show off the fresh new look.

“Really cool to see logos from all over Canada represented on the same jersey,” McDavid said. “Definitely represents all of Canadian hockey. That’s pretty special.”

McDavid kicked off the campaign earlier in January by donating his own York Simcoe Express minor league jersey.