Sorokin makes 21 saves, Islanders shut out Flyers

Pageau scores 2, Barzal has goal, assist for New York

Islanders at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves for the New York Islanders in a 4-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday.

It was Sorokin’s NHL-leading sixth shutout this season and 28th in the NHL.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals for New York (28-19-5). Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Tony DeAngelo scored and Anthony Duclair had two assists.

Samuel Ersson made 19 saves for Philadelphia (24-18-9), which lost in regulation for the first time in four games (2-1-1).

Pageau scored short-handed to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 14:29 of the first period. The forward lofted the puck into the Philadelphia zone, and Ersson played it into the corner to his left. Casey Cizikas won a race for the puck and sent it back to an open Pageau in front.

Barzal made it 2-0 at 5:41 of the second period when he found space in the high slot and redirected Isiah George's shot from the blue line past Ersson. It was his first goal in nine games.

The Islanders went ahead 3-0 at 12:50 on DeAngelo's power-play goal. A Flyers turnover led to Duclair leading a 3-on-2 Islanders rush. He dropped the puck back to Barzal, who passed across to DeAngelo, who scored on a one-timer from the left face-off circle.

Pageau scored on a one-timer from the slot to make it 4-0 at 13:38 of the third period.

