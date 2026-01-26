Nylander of Maple Leafs fined for inappropriate gesture

NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has been fined $5,000 for making an inappropriate gesture during NHL Game No. 819 in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 25, the National Hockey League announced today.

Nylander's gesture is a violation of the League’s policy which prohibits inappropriate and offensive remarks, and the use of obscene, profane or abusive language or gestures in the game.

“Nylander directed an inappropriate gesture at a television camera operator while the camera was directed at Mr. Nylander and his teammates in the press box. The gesture was shown live on-air during the game broadcast," said NHL Senior Vice President of Player Safety George Parros. “This serves as a reminder the code of conduct governing Players extends throughout the arena at NHL games and in public game situations.”

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.