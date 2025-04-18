Rust scores twice, gets 30 goals for 1st time, Penguins top Capitals 

Crosby reaches 90 points for 3rd straight season for Pittsburgh; Stevenson makes 33 saves for Washington in NHL debut

Capitals at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Bryan Rust scored twice to reach 30 goals for the first time in 11 NHL seasons, and the Pittsburgh Penguins won 5-2 against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Sidney Crosby and Philip Tomasino each had a goal and an assist, and Ville Koivunen and Matt Grzelcyk each had two assists for Pittsburgh (34-36-12), which will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight season. Alex Nedeljkovic made 18 saves.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 897th goal, extending his League record, and Connor McMichael also scored for Washington (51-22-9), the top seed from the Eastern Conference in the playoffs. Clay Stevenson made 33 saves in his NHL debut.

The Capitals will face the Montreal Canadiens, the second wild card, in the Eastern Conference First Round.

McMichael put Washington ahead 1-0 at 4:08 of the first period with a wrist shot on a rebound off a shot from Tom Wilson.

Rust tied it 1-1 at 4:54, scoring on a rebound after Koivunen deflected a slap shot from Grzelcyk.

He gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead on a power play at 7:19 of the second period. Crosby sent a behind-the-back pass through the crease to Rust for a wrist shot and his 31st goal.

Dylan Strome seemed to tie it at 10:28. Ovechkin was ruled offside after a Penguins challenge.

Crosby made it 3-1 at 11:56, dropping to one knee for a one-timer.

The Penguins captain led them with 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists), reaching 90 points in three straight seasons for the first time.

Ovechkin cut it to 3-2 with a one-timer on a power play at 16:56.

Koivunen appeared to score his first NHL goal at 4:14 of the third period, but he used his glove to knock in the puck.

Danton Heinen and Tomasino then scored 15 seconds apart. Heinen made it 4-2 on a breakaway at 8:46; Tomasino extended the lead to 5-2 at 9:01 with a wrist shot from the slot.

