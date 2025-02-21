Capitals at Penguins projected lineups
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Emil Bemstrom
Anthony Beauvillier -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Danton Heinen -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Matt Nieto, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Sidney Crosby (upper body), Bokondji Imama (upper body)
Status report
Milano has practiced this week in a no-contact jersey; the forward has played three games this season, most recently sustaining an upper-body injury against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 6. ... Crosby is expected to be a game-time decision after missing practice Friday, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. The first-line center played four games for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off after missing the past two for Pittsburgh. ... Malkin, a forward, said he will return from a lower-body injury that has held him out the past six games. ... Rust, a forward, said he will play after being sidelined with a lower-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 8.