Capitals at Penguins projected lineups

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Emil Bemstrom

Anthony Beauvillier -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Danton Heinen -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Matt Nieto, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Sidney Crosby (upper body), Bokondji Imama (upper body)

Status report

Milano has practiced this week in a no-contact jersey; the forward has played three games this season, most recently sustaining an upper-body injury against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 6. ... Crosby is expected to be a game-time decision after missing practice Friday, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. The first-line center played four games for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off after missing the past two for Pittsburgh. ... Malkin, a forward, said he will return from a lower-body injury that has held him out the past six games. ... Rust, a forward, said he will play after being sidelined with a lower-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 8.