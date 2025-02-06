Capitals at Flyers projected lineups

CAPITALS (35-11-7) at FLYERS (23-25-7)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Connor McMichael
Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton -- Rodrigo Abols -- Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate. ... Washington coach Spencer Carbery said the only lineup change would be Lindgren starting after Thompson had started the previous two. ... Kuzmenko and Pelletier are in Toronto waiting for their immigration paperwork to be finalized. Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said there is hope the forwards could play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Tippett will not play until after the break for 4 Nations Face-Off. The forward already has missed two games. ... Ristolainen did not take part in the morning skate but Tortorella said the defenseman has a chance to play.