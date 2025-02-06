Capitals at Flyers projected lineups

CAPITALS (35-11-7) at FLYERS (23-25-7)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Connor McMichael

Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Anthony Richard -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Scott Laughton -- Rodrigo Abols -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate. ... Washington coach Spencer Carbery said the only lineup change would be Lindgren starting after Thompson had started the previous two. ... Kuzmenko and Pelletier are in Toronto waiting for their immigration paperwork to be finalized. Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said there is hope the forwards could play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Tippett will not play until after the break for 4 Nations Face-Off. The forward already has missed two games. ... Ristolainen did not take part in the morning skate but Tortorella said the defenseman has a chance to play.