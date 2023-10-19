Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals

Latest News

Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win
NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make debut for Ducks on Thursday
Bedard set to play against another No. 1 draft pick when Blackhawks visit Avalanche
Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask
Zibanejad wears ‘new parent’ Halloween costume with wife
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Vilardi out 4-6 weeks for Jets with sprained MCL
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker
Schenn out 4-6 weeks with lower-body injury for Predators
Brady Tkachuk 'didn't realize how tough' brother Matthew was until Final
NHL On Tap: DeBrincat feeling at home with Red Wings, set to face Penguins 
Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout
Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken
Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks
Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens
Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate
Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win

Forward plays 1st game since Jan. 21 after shoulder surgery, Zub leaves with injury for Ottawa

Recap: Capitals at Senators 10.18.23

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Josh Norris scored twice in his season debut following shoulder surgery, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Washington Capitals, 6-1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday.

Norris, who hadn’t played since Jan. 21, missed all of preseason after “tweaking something” in his shoulder a week before training camp.

Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist, and Tim Stützle had three assists for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 23 saves for Ottawa (3-1-0), which has won three straight.

John Carlson scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Capitals (1-2-0), who have scored four goals in three games this season.

Tarasenko gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:28 of the first period when he took a centering pass from Ridly Greig and chipped the puck over Kuemper’s glove in tight.

Norris made it 2-0 at 12:29, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Drake Batherson on the power play.

Carlson cut it to 2-1 at 18:54 when he gathered a loose puck in the slot and scored with a curl-and-drag wrist shot into the top left corner.

Norris made it 3-1 at 1:47 of the second period after one-timing a pass from Batherson in the middle of the slot.

Artem Zub extended it to 4-1 at 4:47 when he one-timed a pass from Jake Sanderson at the point.

Zub left the game four minutes into the third period and did not return after taking an Alex Ovechkin shot to the face.

Giroux pushed it to 5-1 at 15:47 of the second, tucking the puck in at the side of the net off a seam pass from Thomas Chabot.

Sanderson skated in from the point and scored with a wrist shot blocker side on Kuemper at 11:48 of the third for the 6-1 final.