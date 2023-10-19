Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals

Norris, who hadn’t played since Jan. 21, missed all of preseason after “tweaking something” in his shoulder a week before training camp.

Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist, and Tim Stützle had three assists for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 23 saves for Ottawa (3-1-0), which has won three straight.

John Carlson scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Capitals (1-2-0), who have scored four goals in three games this season.

Tarasenko gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:28 of the first period when he took a centering pass from Ridly Greig and chipped the puck over Kuemper’s glove in tight.

Norris made it 2-0 at 12:29, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Drake Batherson on the power play.

Carlson cut it to 2-1 at 18:54 when he gathered a loose puck in the slot and scored with a curl-and-drag wrist shot into the top left corner.

Norris made it 3-1 at 1:47 of the second period after one-timing a pass from Batherson in the middle of the slot.

Artem Zub extended it to 4-1 at 4:47 when he one-timed a pass from Jake Sanderson at the point.

Zub left the game four minutes into the third period and did not return after taking an Alex Ovechkin shot to the face.

Giroux pushed it to 5-1 at 15:47 of the second, tucking the puck in at the side of the net off a seam pass from Thomas Chabot.

Sanderson skated in from the point and scored with a wrist shot blocker side on Kuemper at 11:48 of the third for the 6-1 final.