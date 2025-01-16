Capitals at Ottawa projected lineups

CAPITALS (29-10-5) at SENATORS (22-18-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Donovan Sebrango -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Thomas Chabot (face)

Status report

Chabot, a defenseman who took an shot to the face by New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech in the first period of a 2-0 win Tuesday, is “just day to day,” coach Travis Green said. ... Sebrango, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his NHL debut in Chabot’s place. … Amadio will return after missing 10 games with a concussion. ... Sanderson and Jensen each missed the Ottawa morning skate Thurdsay but will play. ... Perron skated in a regular jersey Thursday for the first time since being injured Nov. 23.