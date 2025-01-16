Capitals at Ottawa projected lineups

CAPITALS (29-10-5) at SENATORS (22-18-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Donovan Sebrango -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Thomas Chabot (face)
Status report
Chabot, a defenseman who took an shot to the face by New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech in the first period of a 2-0 win Tuesday, is “just day to day,” coach Travis Green said. ... Sebrango, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his NHL debut in Chabot’s place. … Amadio will return after missing 10 games with a concussion. ... Sanderson and Jensen each missed the Ottawa morning skate Thurdsay but will play. ... Perron skated in a regular jersey Thursday for the first time since being injured Nov. 23.