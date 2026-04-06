Cuylle gets 1st NHL hat trick, Rangers ease past Capitals

Will Cuylle had his first NHL hat trick, Adam Fox had a goal and two assists, Mika Zibanejad had three assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for the Rangers (33-36-9), who have won five of six games despite being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

The Capitals (39-30-9) dropped to three points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the East and three behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division with four games remaining, including three on the road, where they’re 15-19-4.

They entered Sunday one point out of a wild-card spot and two out of third in the division, but the Senators and Flyers both won while the Capitals lost for the second time in three games.

Philadelphia and Ottawa each have a game in hand on Washington. The New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets are all ahead of the Capitals too.

Connor McMichael scored and Charlie Lindgren gave up eight goals on 32 shots in his first start since March 12.

Conor Sheary gave New York a 1-0 lead 23 seconds into the first period, scoring from the slot after Tye Kartye kicked the puck to him.

McMichael made it 1-1 with a breakaway goal at 13:45.

J.T. Miller scored the first of New York’s five goals in the second period, making it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 3:07, the puck going in off him at the far post.

Anthony Beauvillier was in the penalty box with the Capitals’ second straight delay of game penalty.

Cuylle scored a far-post goal off a pass from Braden Schneider from the right circle to make it 3-1 at 5:53. He scored again at 8:33, making it 4-1 with a shot from the right circle five seconds after coming out of the penalty box.

Adam Sykora extended the lead to 5-1 at 13:22. Fox’s power-play goal from the point gave New York a 6-1 lead at 18:27. Vincent Trocheck scored from the left circle at 2:27 of the third to extend the lead to 7-1.

Cuylle completed the hat trick and made it 8-1 at 19:28 of the third period.