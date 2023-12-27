Capitals at Rangers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
CAPITALS (17-9-5) at RANGERS (23-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG 2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Hendrix Lapierre

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips

Injured:  Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body). T.J. Oshie (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals recalled Miroshnichenko and Lapierre from Hershey of the American Hockey League, and each will play. … Forwards Oshie and Pacioretty participated in regular jerseys during the morning skate but will not play. … Zibanejad will play in his 800th NHL game.

