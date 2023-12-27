Capitals at Rangers

CAPITALS (17-9-5) at RANGERS (23-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG 2
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Hendrix Lapierre
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body). T.J. Oshie (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals recalled Miroshnichenko and Lapierre from Hershey of the American Hockey League, and each will play. … Forwards Oshie and Pacioretty participated in regular jerseys during the morning skate but will not play. … Zibanejad will play in his 800th NHL game.