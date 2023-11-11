Capitals at Islanders

CAPITALS (6-4-2) at ISLANDERS (5-4-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeni Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd-- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Hardy Haman Aktell -- Lucas Johansen

Hunter Shepard

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Anthony Mantha (upper body), Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed)

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Sebastian Aho -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Adam Pelech (lower body)

Status report

Kuemper's status for Saturday is unknown after the goalie missed a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. He sustained a minor injury against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday and backed up Lindgren, who made 24 saves. … Fehervary left ther game against the Devils with an undisclosed injury and his status is unkown. … Varlamov stopped all 32 shots for his first shutout of the season against the Capitals on Nov. 2 and will make his third start in the past five games.