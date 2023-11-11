Capitals at Islanders

CAPITALS (6-4-2) at ISLANDERS (5-4-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeni Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Matthew Phillips
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd-- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Hardy Haman Aktell -- Lucas Johansen
Hunter Shepard
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre
Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Anthony Mantha (upper body), Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed)
Islanders projected lineup
Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Sebastian Aho -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Samuel Bolduc -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Adam Pelech (lower body)
Status report
Kuemper's status for Saturday is unknown after the goalie missed a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. He sustained a minor injury against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday and backed up Lindgren, who made 24 saves. … Fehervary left ther game against the Devils with an undisclosed injury and his status is unkown. … Varlamov stopped all 32 shots for his first shutout of the season against the Capitals on Nov. 2 and will make his third start in the past five games.