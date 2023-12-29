Capitals at Islanders

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (17-10-5) at ISLANDERS (16-9-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSGSN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Aliaskei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Mantha

Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeni Kuznetsov -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicholas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevo Van Reimsdyk

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Niklas Backstrom (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body), T.J. Oshie (lower body), Ethan Bear (shoulder surgery), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles tendon)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Ken Appleby

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (undisclosed)

Status report

Pacioretty, a forward, and Bear, a defenseman, each could make his season debut against the Nashville Predators on Saturday; Bear signed a two-year contract with the Capitals on Thursday after having surgery in June. ... Lindgren will make his third start in four games. ... Sorokin will start after allowing six goals on 25 shots through two periods in a 7-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. ... Varlamov is day to day after Islanders coach Lane Lambert said the goalie "tweaked something" in relief of Sorokin on Wednesday. ... Appleby was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Sorokin. ... Cizikas is a game-time decision because of illness, but took part in New York's morning skate Friday.

