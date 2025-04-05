Capitals at Islanders projected lineups 

CAPITALS (48-18-9) at ISLANDERS (33-32-10)
12:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard
Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Connor McMichael
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Anthony Beauvillier
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Logan Thompson (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Saturday after each team played Friday; the Capitals defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 and the Islanders defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-1. ... Protas sustained a skate cut to his foot in the third period Friday; he was walking in the dressing room after the game with his foot wrapped and hoped to remain in the lineup Saturday.