Capitals at Islanders projected lineups 

CAPITALS (48-18-9) at ISLANDERS (33-32-10)

12:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard

Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Connor McMichael

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Anthony Beauvillier

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Logan Thompson (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Saturday after each team played Friday; the Capitals defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 and the Islanders defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-1. ... Protas sustained a skate cut to his foot in the third period Friday; he was walking in the dressing room after the game with his foot wrapped and hoped to remain in the lineup Saturday.