Capitals at Predators projected lineups

CAPITALS (7-4-0) at PREDATORS (4-3-5)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou

Alaiksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Ilya Protas -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy), Rasmus Sandin (knee)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk

Nils Hoglander -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Reid Schaefer

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 23 saves in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. ... Pinchuk, a healthy scratch the past two games, will return to the lineup. ... Hunt, a defenseman, will be scratched.