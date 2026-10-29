Capitals at Predators projected lineups

CAPITALS (7-4-0) at PREDATORS (4-3-5)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou
Alaiksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Ilya Protas -- Anthony Beauvillier
Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy), Rasmus Sandin (knee)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk
Nils Hoglander -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Reid Schaefer
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Status report
Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 23 saves in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. ... Pinchuk, a healthy scratch the past two games, will return to the lineup. ... Hunt, a defenseman, will be scratched.