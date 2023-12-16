Capitals at Predators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (14-8-4) at PREDATORS (17-13-0)

8 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Joe Snively -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Juuso Parssinen -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Dante Fabbro

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (upper body)

Status report

Kuznetsov will return to the lineup after missing a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday because of an illness. … Lindgren is expected to make his fourth start in five games. ... Saros is expected to start after Lankinen made 26 saves in a 6-5 overtime win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

