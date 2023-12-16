Capitals at Predators

CAPITALS (14-8-4) at PREDATORS (17-13-0)
8 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Joe Snively -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Juuso Parssinen -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Dante Fabbro
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (upper body)
Status report
Kuznetsov will return to the lineup after missing a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday because of an illness. … Lindgren is expected to make his fourth start in five games. ... Saros is expected to start after Lankinen made 26 saves in a 6-5 overtime win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.