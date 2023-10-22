Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

Caufield scored past Darcy Kuemper stick side from the left circle on a pass from Nick Suzuki.

Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist, Suzuki had two assists and Jake Allen made 31 saves for Montreal (2-1-1) in his first start in 10 days.

Dylan Strome scored twice in the third period to tie it 2-2 and Kuemper made 25 saves for Washington (1-3-0), which lost 6-1 at the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Strome scored his first goal at 11:25 of the third period on a pass from Alex Ovechkin to bring the Capitals within 2-1.

He scored his second straight goal with 2:01 left in the third to tie it 2-2 on a pass through the crease by Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Ovechkin got his second assist in four games but failed to score, matching his longest goal drought to start a season (2012-13). Ovechkin has not scored in nine consecutive regular season games, dating back to March 25.

Monahan gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 18:55 of the first period. He deflected Suzuki’s hard shot-pass along the ice past Kuemper stick side from the goalmouth.

Brendan Gallagher made it 2-0 at 9:50 of the second. He ended up in the net after putting away a rebound off Monahan’s backhand shot.

Ovechkin had three of his five shots of the game in the first period. He had no shots on goal in each of his past two games for the first time in his career.