Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets Minnesota Wild game recap October 21

Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers
Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks
Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins
Tavares, Maple Leafs top Lightning in OT in rematch

Tavares lifts Maple Leafs past Lightning in OT again in playoff rematch
New York Islanders Buffalo Sabres game recap October 21

Skinner has goal, assist in Sabres win against Islanders
Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes game recap October 21

Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener
Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Andersson suspended 4 games for actions in Flames game
Red Wings top Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa

Red Wings defeat Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Staal out longer term for Flyers with upper-body injury
Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game against Golden Knights
Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

Blue Jackets fan holds up Fantilli sign at 'College GameDay' on ESPN
NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes
NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

NHL Buzz: Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild with upper-body injury
Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Andersson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

Jack Hughes gets 4 points, lifts Devils past Islanders in OT 

Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

Allen makes 31 saves for Montreal; Strome has 2 goals for Washington

Recap: Capitals at Canadiens 10.21.23

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield scored 47 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens won 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Caufield scored past Darcy Kuemper stick side from the left circle on a pass from Nick Suzuki.

Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist, Suzuki had two assists and Jake Allen made 31 saves for Montreal (2-1-1) in his first start in 10 days.

Dylan Strome scored twice in the third period to tie it 2-2 and Kuemper made 25 saves for Washington (1-3-0), which lost 6-1 at the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Strome scored his first goal at 11:25 of the third period on a pass from Alex Ovechkin to bring the Capitals within 2-1.

He scored his second straight goal with 2:01 left in the third to tie it 2-2 on a pass through the crease by Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Ovechkin got his second assist in four games but failed to score, matching his longest goal drought to start a season (2012-13). Ovechkin has not scored in nine consecutive regular season games, dating back to March 25.

Monahan gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 18:55 of the first period. He deflected Suzuki’s hard shot-pass along the ice past Kuemper stick side from the goalmouth.

Brendan Gallagher made it 2-0 at 9:50 of the second. He ended up in the net after putting away a rebound off Monahan’s backhand shot.

Ovechkin had three of his five shots of the game in the first period. He had no shots on goal in each of his past two games for the first time in his career.