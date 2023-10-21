Capitals at Canadiens

CAPITALS (1-2-0) at CANADIENS (1-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Connor McMichael -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Sonny Milano -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Tom Wilson

Beck Malenstyn -- Aliaksei Protas -- Anthony Mantha

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Nick Jensen

Hardy Haman Aktell -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Charlie Lindgren (undisclosed)

Canadiens projected lineup

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Nick Suzuki -- Josh Anderson

Josh Anderson -- Alex Newhook -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jordan Harris -- Justin Barron

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joel Armia, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Christian Dvorak (knee), Kirby Dach (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will be playing their first game since announcing that Dach, a forward, will be out for the season because of a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee. … Dowd, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his second straight game. … Haman Aktell will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Allen will start for the first time since making 37 saves in the Canadiens season opener, a 6-5 shootout loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 11. … Armia, a forward, took part in the optional morning skate but will not play after being recalled from Laval of the AHL. He had five points (four goals, one assist) in four games with Laval. … Guhle, a defenseman, went on the ice earlier with Dvorak, a forward, but remains day to day after he was injured in a 5-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. … Barron will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch for the first three games.