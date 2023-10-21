Capitals at Canadiens

CAPITALS (1-2-0) at CANADIENS (1-1-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips
Connor McMichael -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie
Sonny Milano -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Tom Wilson
Beck Malenstyn -- Aliaksei Protas -- Anthony Mantha
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Nick Jensen
Hardy Haman Aktell -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Darcy Kuemper
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Charlie Lindgren (undisclosed)
Canadiens projected lineup
Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Nick Suzuki -- Josh Anderson
Josh Anderson -- Alex Newhook -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jordan Harris -- Justin Barron
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Joel Armia, Cayden Primeau
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Christian Dvorak (knee), Kirby Dach (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens will be playing their first game since announcing that Dach, a forward, will be out for the season because of a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee. … Dowd, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his second straight game. … Haman Aktell will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Allen will start for the first time since making 37 saves in the Canadiens season opener, a 6-5 shootout loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 11. … Armia, a forward, took part in the optional morning skate but will not play after being recalled from Laval of the AHL. He had five points (four goals, one assist) in four games with Laval. … Guhle, a defenseman, went on the ice earlier with Dvorak, a forward, but remains day to day after he was injured in a 5-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. … Barron will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch for the first three games.