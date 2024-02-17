Capitals at Canadiens

CAPITALS (23-21-8) at CANADIENS (22-24-8)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Tom Wilson
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Ethan Bear
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta -- Brandon Gignac -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Sam Montembeault, Jesse Ylonen
Injured: Raphael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (upper body)
Status report
Milano did not take part in the optional morning skate but will return after missing 27 games with an upper-body injury. … Kuemper will start, continuing a rotation with Lindgren for a sixth consecutive game. ... Allen will make his first start since he allowed seven goals on 36 shots in a 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … The Canadiens will otherwise dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday.