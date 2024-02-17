Capitals at Canadiens

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (23-21-8) at CANADIENS (22-24-8)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Tom Wilson

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Ethan Bear

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Brandon Gignac -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Sam Montembeault, Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Raphael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (upper body)

Status report

Milano did not take part in the optional morning skate but will return after missing 27 games with an upper-body injury. … Kuemper will start, continuing a rotation with Lindgren for a sixth consecutive game. ... Allen will make his first start since he allowed seven goals on 36 shots in a 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … The Canadiens will otherwise dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday.

