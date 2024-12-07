Capitals at Canadiens projected lineups

CAPITALS (18-6-2) at CANADIENS (10-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Jayden Struble
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. … Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 20 saves Friday; he was on the ice Saturday morning with the three expected healthy scratches. … Guhle will return after he was unable to play because of an illness Thursday, a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators.