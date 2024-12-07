Capitals at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
CAPITALS (18-6-2) at CANADIENS (10-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. … Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 20 saves Friday; he was on the ice Saturday morning with the three expected healthy scratches. … Guhle will return after he was unable to play because of an illness Thursday, a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators.

